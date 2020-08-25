Quintero also had two assists, on goals by Elis and Ramirez, to help coach Tab Ramos get his first victory for Houston.
Johnny Russell and Gadi Kinda scored for Kansas City (5-2-0), which still sits atop the Western Conference. Sporting KC announced nearly 2,300 people were in attendance at Children’s Mercy Park for its first home game since March.
