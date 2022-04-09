Quioto, Camacho spark CF Montreal to 2-1 win over Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. — Romell Quioto scored into an empty net in the 81st minute and CF Montreal rallied late to defeat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 in MLS action on Saturday.
Omir Fernandez staked New York (3-2-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 14th minute. The lead held until Rudy Camacho pulled Montreal even with a goal in the 71st minute.
The Red Bulls outshot Montreal 14-9 with a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Sebastian Breza saved four of the five shots he faced for Montreal.
