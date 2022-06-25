Quioto, Choiniere score in Montreal's 2-1 win over Charlotte

CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto, left, celebrates with Victor Wanyama after scoring against Charlotte FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)Placeholder while article actions loadMONTREAL — Mathieu Choiniere scored the go-ahead goal in the 47th minute after entering at the start of the second half and Montreal held off Charlotte 2-1 on Saturday night.Quioto opened the scoring in the sixth minute for Montreal (8-6-2).WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightGuzman Corujo tied it for Charlotte (6-9-2) in the ninth.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...