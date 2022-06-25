The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Quioto, Choiniere score in Montreal's 2-1 win over Charlotte

June 25, 2022 at 10:15 p.m. EDT
CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto, left, celebrates with Victor Wanyama after scoring against Charlotte FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL — Mathieu Choiniere scored the go-ahead goal in the 47th minute after entering at the start of the second half and Montreal held off Charlotte 2-1 on Saturday night.

Quioto opened the scoring in the sixth minute for Montreal (8-6-2).

Guzman Corujo tied it for Charlotte (6-9-2) in the ninth.

