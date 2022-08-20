The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Revolution 4-0

By
August 20, 2022 at 9:47 p.m. EDT
CF Montreal’s Victor Wanyama, left, battles New England Revolution’s Brandon Bye during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal’s Victor Wanyama, left, battles New England Revolution’s Brandon Bye during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
Comment

MONTREAL — Romell Quioto scored twice and Montreal beat the New England Revolution 4-0 on Saturday night to move closer to wrapping up a playoff spot.

Kei Kamara and Matko Miljevic also scored for Montreal (14-8-4).

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

New England dropped to 8-8-10.

Loading...