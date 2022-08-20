Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Revolution 4-0

CF Montreal’s Victor Wanyama, left, battles New England Revolution’s Brandon Bye during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareMONTREAL — Romell Quioto scored twice and Montreal beat the New England Revolution 4-0 on Saturday night to move closer to wrapping up a playoff spot.Kei Kamara and Matko Miljevic also scored for Montreal (14-8-4).WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightNew England dropped to 8-8-10.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...