Quioto took a center from Mason Toye and tapped it in for the game-winner. Victor Wanyama tied it at 2 in the 74th minute off a feed from Quioto.
Donovan Pines gave D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute before Bojan — off an assist from Quioto — evened it four minutes later. Ola Kamara gave D.C. United its last lead in the 33rd.
D.C. United dropped its last two contests.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.