Benitez had one year left on his contract with the club, which finished 12th in the 16-team Chinese Super League last season.
“I say goodbye sadly under these circumstances, but at the same time I am convinced that the future will be bright for Dalian Pro,” he said.
The 60-year-old Spaniard went to China after a three-year spell re-establishing Newcastle in the English Premier League.
Benitez won the Spanish league twice and a UEFA Cup with Valencia before moving to Liverpool.
He led Liverpool to a surprise Champions League title in 2005, the first of his six seasons there.
Benitez later had short stints in charge at Inter Milan, Chelsea — winning the Europa League in 2013 — and Real Madrid.
