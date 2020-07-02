Madrid right back Dani Carvajal raced into the area and cut back around defender Mathías Olivera, who tripped him and gave Ramos the chance to score the winner that boosts his team’s chances of dethroning Barcelona.
It was the ninth league goal of the season for the Madrid center back.
Madrid has won all six matches since the restart of the league following a three-month stoppage for the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona, meanwhile, settled for a third draw in four games on Tuesday when it was held 2-2 by Atlético Madrid.
Madrid and Barcelona both have five matches left. Madrid holds the tiebreaker in case of they finish level on points.
