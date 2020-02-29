New-look D.C. United, now without Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta on the attack, got the first goal of the season in the 60th minute. Russell Canouse converted a header from the 6-yard line at the back post on a corner from Julian Gressel.
Just six minutes later, Kei Kamara tied it on a header after a long service from Jack Price.
GALAXY 1, DYNAMO 1, TIE
HOUSTON — Mauro Manotas scored the tying goal for Houston in the 64th minute in the Dynammo’s draw with Los Angeles.
Mexican forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez made his debut for Los Angeles, and Tab Ramos directed Houston for the first time as head coach.
Manotas tied it with a shot 17 yards away from the left side of the penalty box.
Cristian Pavon scored for the Galaxy in the 13th minute with a shot 20 yards out from the edge of the box, with goalkeeper David Bingham getting an assist.
IMPACT 2, REVOLUTION 1
MONTREAL — Maximiliano Urruti broke a tie with a long shot in the 80th minute in Montreal’s comeback victory over New England.
Romell Quioto scored in the first half, and Clement Diop made five saves in Thierry Henry’s MLS coaching debut.
Teal Bunbury scored for the Revolution.
