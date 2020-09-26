The match between the Rapids and Sporting in Commerce City, Colorado, originally scheduled for Sunday, is the first game to be postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases since the teams returned to play in their local markets following the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.
The match has not yet been rescheduled.
Cincinnati’s match against NYCFC set for Saturday night at Red Bull Arena was not postponed.
It is the first time that a Cincinnati player has been confirmed as positive. The team said all other players and staff members had negative results.
