Joselu and Édgar Méndez put Alavés ahead with a goal each in the first half, but the hosts rallied with Borja Iglesias scoring in the 61st and 88th minutes and Joaquín Sánchez adding a goal in the 81st.
It was the fourth straight loss for Alavés, which stayed second-to-last in the 20-team standings, two points from safety. It has only one win in its last 12 league games.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.