Betis was coming off a 2-1 win over city rival Sevilla in a Copa del Rey match that was suspended and resumed a day later after a Sevilla player was hit in the head by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands on Saturday. Fans were back in the stands at the Benito Villamarín Stadium on Tuesday after the resumption of the Copa game was played behind closed doors.
Betis’ distance to second-place Sevilla was reduced to seven points ahead of the rival’s game at mid-table Valencia on Wednesday.
Alavés’ winless streak in the league was extended to nine matches. It remains in 18th place, inside the relegation zone.
Later Tuesday, second-to-last-placed Cádiz, winless in seven league games and scoreless in the last three, hosts mid-table Espanyol.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports