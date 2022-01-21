Betis is one of the hottest teams in Spain, having outscored opponents 14-3 in its last five games.
The victory left Betis seven points clear of fourth-place Atlético Madrid, which holds the final Champions League qualification place. Atlético, the defending league champion, has two games in hand compared to Betis.
Espanyol took the lead with a goal by Raúl de Tomás early in the game, but the visitors rallied with Borja Iglesias scoring twice and Guido Rodríguez and Willian José adding a goal each.
It was the second straight home loss for Espanyol, which stayed in 11th place.
Betis’ Benito Villamarín Stadium has been closed for two matches after a Sevilla player was hit in the head by a plastic object thrown from the stands in a recent Copa del Rey game.
