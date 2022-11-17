Real Madrid announces plans for theme park in Dubai

The 14-time European club champion said the park will feature “Real Madrid-related attractions,” including “a museum, amusement rides and games of footballing skill” in addition to shops.

The Spanish club announced a deal with Dubai Parks and Resorts on Thursday to build a Real Madrid theme park to be inaugurated “in the final quarter of 2023.”

MADRID — Real Madrid has plans to launch its own theme park in Dubai.

Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, told the club website: “We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks and Resorts as its partner in our quest to bring the best international entertainment brands to the region.”