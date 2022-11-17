Real Madrid announces plans for theme park in Dubai

MADRID — Real Madrid has plans to launch its own theme park in Dubai.
Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, told the club website: “We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks and Resorts as its partner in our quest to bring the best international entertainment brands to the region.”
Dubai Parks and Resorts runs a Legoland park and theme parks inspired by the Hollywood and Bollywood film industries.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports