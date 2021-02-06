Ramos is not likely to play Atalanta in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
The 34-year-old Ramos had been playing through pain recently and ultimately decided on surgery to be fully fit for the final part of the season.
His last game was on Jan. 14 in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal loss to Athletic Bilbao.
Among other players injured in the Madrid squad are Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.