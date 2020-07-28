Madrid said Mariano was in “perfect health condition” and was following health protocols. He was confined at his home, the club said.
The entire Madrid squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the Spanish league title — the club’s first in three years.
The club said players “returned to work under strict health safety guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The 26-year-old Mariano played only a few matches with Madrid this season. His last had been against Getafe in the Spanish league on July 2.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.