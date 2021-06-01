The Spanish club said that Ancelotti has agreed to a three-year contract and that a press conference was scheduled Wednesday.
Zidane was Ancelotti’s assistant when Madrid won its 10th European title.
“While I have enjoyed being at Everton, I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time,” Ancelotti said in a statement on Everton’s website.
The Italian joined Everton in December 2019.
