Financial details were not immediately made available, but Brazilian and Spanish media said Reinier’s transfer from Flamengo was worth more than 30 million euros ($33.2 million).

Reinier, who turned 18 on Sunday, is the third Brazilian teen signed by Madrid in recent seasons, following Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. Vinícius Júnior also played for Flamengo, while Rodrygo was signed from Santos. The transfers for each one of them reportedly reached nearly 45 million euros ($50 million).

Both also played in the “B” team before making it to the main squad.

Reinier is a creative attacking midfielder who has been touted as one of the most promising youngsters in Brazilian soccer. He helped Flamengo win last year’s Brazilian league and the Copa Libertadores, South America’s most important club competition.

Like Vinícius Júnior at the time he was signed, Reinier played only a few matches as a professional before impressing Madrid and getting the Spanish powerhouse to make an offer.

