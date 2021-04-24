Barcelona also has the chance to move ahead of the defending champion. Lionel Messi’s side has two more games to play than its two title rivals, with its first coming at Villarreal also on Sunday.
The slip came three days before Madrid starts its Champions League semifinal against Chelsea in the Spanish capital.
In a toothless outing for Madrid under steady rain at its Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, the closest the host came to scoring was Rodrygo’s errant cross hitting the crossbar in the 55th minute.
