Sporting K.C. opened the scoring on Johnny Russell’s penalty kick in the 24th minute. Russell converted after Aaron Herrera fouled Gadi Kinda in the penalty area.
Three of the four players involved in Real Salt Lake’s two goals were second-half substitutes. Meram and Anderson Julio came on in the 57th minute, and Wood took over for Rubio Rubin in the 72nd minute.
Julio tied it in the 72nd, leaping to head a pass from Andrew Brody into the lower left corner.
Real Salt Lake lost all three regular-season meetings with Portland, allowing 12 goals.