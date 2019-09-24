The Galaxy are 9-7-3 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 1-5-0 when it scores a single goal.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albert Rusnak has 10 goals and two assists for Real Salt Lake. Corey Baird has three goals over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 27 goals and five assists for Los Angeles. Uriel Antuna has three goals over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 5-3-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.6 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.5 assists, 6.8 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Nick Besler (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).

Los Angeles: Perry Kitchen (injured), Romain Alessandrini (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

