The Rapids are 0-3-4 in Western Conference games. Colorado ranks tenth in the Western Conference with 12 goals led by Kei Kamara with two.
The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 4-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kreilach has four goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake. Justin Meram has two goals in seven games for Real Salt Lake.
Younes Namli has one goal and one assist for Colorado. Kamara has two goals in six games for the Rapids.
SEASON SO FAR: Real Salt Lake: Averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
Colorado: Averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Christopher Garcia (injured).
Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
