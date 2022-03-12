Sergio Córdova, who signed with RSL on loan from FC Augsburg, cut the deficit in half at the 78-minute mark with his first MLS goal. Justen Glad scored in the 88th minute to knot the score at 2 and set the stage for Schmitt. Jasper Loffelsend assisted on the game-winner.
The Revolution outshot RSL 12-10, but trailed in shots on goal 7-5.
Zac MacMath had three saves for RSL. Earl Edwards Jr. saved four in goal for New England.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.