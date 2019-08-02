New York City FC (9-3-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (9-9-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts New York City FC in non-conference action.

Real Salt Lake is 7-2-1 in home games. Real Salt Lake is 3-1-0 when it scores two goals.

New York City FC is 4-2-4 in road games. New York City FC is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 108 shots on goal, averaging 5.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Johnson has eight goals for Real Salt Lake. Jefferson Savarino has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Maxi Moralez has six goals and eight assists for New York City FC. Heber has seven goals over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, one assist, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

New York City FC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.8 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Sam Johnson (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).

New York City FC: Joe Scally (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.