Ryan Meara had four saves for the Red Bulls (4-5-2), including a pair against Julian Gressel and Rivas in quick succession. But Meara left in the 62nd minute with an apparent right knee injury.

D.C. United (2-5-4), which didn’t take a shot in a 0-0 draw against New York City FC on Sunday, had its first shot from Gelmin Rivas in 24th minute. Ola Kamara added a second shot in 32nd.

AD

UNION 2, REVOLUTION 1

AD

CHESTER, Pa. — Anthony Fontana had his first multi-goal game in MLS, including the winner in stoppage time, and Philadelphia beat New England.

Philadelphia (6-2-3) has won back-to-back games and four of its last five to pull within three points of MLS-leading Columbus.

Fontana, a 20-year-old homegrown who went into the game with two career goals, stopped a New England clearance attempt just outside the area and ripped a right-footer inside the post to make it 2-1 in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Fontana opened the scoring in the 73rd minute, and Tajon Buchanan answered for New England (3-3-5) in the 81st.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, FC CINCINNATI 1

AD

HARRISON, N.J. — Alexander Ring and Anton Tinnerholm scored in New York City FC’s victory over FC Cincinnati.

New York City (5-5-1) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

AD

Ring opened the scoring in the 39th minute, and Tinnerholm put away a volley in the 55th. Brandon Vázquez scored for Cincinnati (2-6-3) in the 74th.

CREW 2, FIRE, 2, TIE

CHICAGO — Gyasi Zardes scored in the 88th minute to help Eastern Conference-leading Columbus tie Chicago.

Youness Mokhtar fired a shot from distance, but the ball was defected and hit Zardes in the back of the leg. Zardes’ clear shot into the corner of the net beat goalie Bobby Shuttleworth for his eighth goal of the season.

Fatai Alashe pulled Columbus (7-13) within a goal on a header off Zarde’ feed in the 68th minute. Djordje Mihailovic and Robert Beric had first-half goals for the Fire (2-6-3).