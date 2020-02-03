Thelwell was appointed sporting director of Wolves in 2016 after three years as head of football development and recruitment. Wolves went from England’s third tier in 2013-14 to champion of the second-tier League Championship in 2017-18. They are eighth in the Premier League at roughly two-thirds through the season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.