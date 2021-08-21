By Associated PressToday at 11:08 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 11:08 p.m. EDTShareComment0HARRISON, N.J. — The Hudson River Derby game between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC was postponed Saturday night because of soggy field conditions.Heavy rain from Tropic Storm Henri delayed the game more than two hours before it was called off.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe game has not been rescheduled with the All-Star game set for Wednesday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.