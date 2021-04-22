Klimala signed with Celtic in January 2020. He made 29 appearances for the Scottish Premiership team and had three goals and one assist.
Klimala also played for Poland’s Under-21 Youth National team in 2020 and had two goals and one assist in 278 minutes played over four matches.
Klimala began his professional career at Jagiellonia Bialystok, a first-division Poland squad, during the 2016-17 season. He was loaned to Wigry Suwalki, a third-division Polish team, in the 2017-18 season and returned to Jagiellonia Bialystok for the next two seasons.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports