Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana got a hand to the header but pushed it only onto the crossbar and watched the ball drop into the goal behind him.

Cameroon was playing its first game under new coach and former national captain Rigobert Song, who was hired to replace Toni Conceicao despite Conceicao leading Cameroon to a fairly impressive third place at the African Cup.

The debut didn’t go according to plan for Song, and Cameroon must come from behind in Tuesday’s second leg in Blida to reach the World Cup in Qatar. Algeria hardly ever loses at home.

Tunisia also claimed a crucial 1-0 away win over Mali to give it the advantage in their tie.

That victory came largely thanks to a dire personal performance from Mali defender Moussa Sissako, who gave Tunisia its winner with a bizarre own goal in the 36th minute. Sissako’s attempted pass back was nowhere near goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro and the ball trickled over the goal-line as Sissako watched his error, hands on head.

Sissako then made Mali’s task almost impossible when he was sent off four minutes later.

Morocco’s 1-1 draw in Congo made it a strong night for the North African challengers in the continent’s decisive World Cup playoffs, which will decide the five African teams to play at the World Cup in Qatar.

Tarik Tissoudali equalized for Morocco after forward Yoane Wissa scored the opener for Congo, which is trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since its only previous appearance as Zaire in 1974.

Defender Ngonda Muzinga was sent off for Congo late in the game.

The first legs of the other two playoffs, Egypt vs. Senegal and Ghana vs. Nigeria, kicked off later Friday. The second legs are all on Tuesday.

