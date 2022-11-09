The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Reece James 'devastated' to miss out on the World Cup

By
November 9, 2022 at 8:27 a.m. EST
Chelsea’s Reece James, right, fights for the ball with AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer, left, and Fikayo Tomori during the Champions League group E soccer match between AC Milan and Chelsea at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Chelsea’s Reece James, right, fights for the ball with AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer, left, and Fikayo Tomori during the Champions League group E soccer match between AC Milan and Chelsea at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MANCHESTER, England — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad.

The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

England head coach Gareth Southgate names his final squad on Thursday - and James suggested he wanted to be included despite the injury.

“Devastated,” he tweeted. “The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turn around to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible. I’ve worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team.

“I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and sending love.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Loading...