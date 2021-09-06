Gayà was one of several changes by coach Luis Enrique after the 2-1 loss in Sweden last week. He scored the opener on Sunday with a shot from outside the area early in the first half.
Reguilón, called up from Tottenham, will join the Spain squad on Monday.
Defender Aymeric Laporte also had to be substituted against Georgia because of injury and is doubtful to face Kosovo on Wednesday.
Spain leads Group B with one point more than Sweden but the Swedes have two games in hand.
