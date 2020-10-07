The Fire’s Robert Beric, who had scored a goal in five straight matches, missed wide on a right-footed shot from close range in the 88th minute.
Goalkeeper Tim Melia dove to his left to deflect a penalty kick by Beric in the 2nd minute. Beric shot again off the deflection, but Russell cleared the ball away. Fabian Herbers also missed a possible goal on a header for the Fire in the first half.
Shuttleworth and Melia each made two saves.
