Before the start of that season, the club’s first in the top flight, Nicola had vowed to ride 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from Crotone to Turin on a bicycle if the team avoided relegation. He duly obliged, arriving some nine days after he set off.
The 47-year-old Nicola also helped Genoa avoid relegation last season.
Nicola, a former defender, spent the 2005-06 season at Torino as a player, scoring the goal that earned it promotion to Serie A in extra time of the playoff final.
