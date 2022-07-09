Remi Walter breaks tie, Sporting KC beats Montreal 2-1

Sporting Kansas City’s Remi Walter (54) celebrates with teammates after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareMONTREAL — Remi Walter broke a tie in the 63rd minute in Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday night.Walter powered through the defense for the winner.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightRoger Espinoza tied it for Kansas City (5-11-4) in the 29th. Romell Quioto opened the scoring for Montreal (9-8-2) in the 13th.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...