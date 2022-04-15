Rennes misses chance to go 2nd after home loss to Monaco

Placeholder while article actions load

PARIS — Rennes missed the chance to move into second place in the French league and the automatic Champions League spot after losing at home to Monaco 3-2 on Friday. Third-placed Rennes would have been second on goal difference if it won. But the Brittany side’s defeat meant Marseille can move six points clear in second with victory at runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Monaco is creeping into contention for the European places and moved into fourth spot - which earns a place in the Europa League - after a fourth straight league win. Monaco was only three points behind Rennes.

Midfielder Flavien Tait gave Rennes the ideal start after three minutes when he headed in a cross from right back Hamari Traore.

Hardly surprising, perhaps, given that Rennes has scored nine times in the first 15 minutes this season — more than any other team.

Monaco’s comeback began when Brazilian Vanderson equalized in the 12th. He met fellow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin’s fine pass and shot confidently past 19-year-old Turkish goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar.

France forward Wissam Ben Yedder then grabbed his 19th league goal when he latched onto strike partner Kevin Volland’s header from near the halfway line and sprinted clear to finish with aplomb.

Vanderson turned provider for Netherlands striker Myron Boadu in the 77th.

Rennes striker Martin Terrier’s injury-time penalty was a consolation, but moved him level with Ben Yedder on 19 and one behind top scorer Kylian Mbappe of PSG.

PSG is 12 points clear at the top.

