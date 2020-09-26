Winger Romain Del Castillo set up striker Serhou Guirassy for an expert scissor kick in the 52nd, and forward Adrien Hunou completed the scoring in the 89th with a superb lob after latching onto Raphinha’s pass.
Rennes leads Lille by two points in the fifth round.
Later Saturday, Marseille was hosting Metz at Stade Vélodrome.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.