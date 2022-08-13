Rennes squanders lead in 1-1 draw against 10-man Monaco

Placeholder while article actions load

MONACO — Rennes’ defensive issues were exposed as it squandered the lead to draw 1-1 with 10-man Monaco in the French league on Saturday. In a clash between two contenders for European spots, Monaco forward Breel Embolo pounced on a heavy touch from goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar to equalize with a sliding effort in the 73rd minute.

Rennes striker Gaetan Laborde opened the scoring by converting a rebound in the 59th.

Monaco was down to 10 men in the 15th when midfielder Youssouf Fofana was red-carded for a stamp on Martin Terrier’s ankle.

Despite its numerical superiority, Rennes looked shaky at the back. Embolo proved a magnet for fouls and Joe Rodon and Arthur Theate were booked for holding the forward in the 21st and the 23rd, respectively.

Steve Mandanda also received a yellow card in the 31st for catching Embolo in the face while attempting to punch the ball away. The Rennes goalkeeper made amends by stopping the subsequent penalty taken by Axel Disasi before denying Krepin Diatta in the 36th.

However, Mandanda picked up a knock and was replaced by Alemdar at halftime.

Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nubel helped salvage a point by turning Baptiste Santamaria’s long-range strike around the post in the 27th and parrying a close-range header from Terrier in the 28th.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain played Montpellier later Saturday.

