DOHA, Qatar — France striker Karim Benzema was reportedly injured Saturday during training in Qatar and is set to miss the defending champion’s World Cup opener against Australia — and possibly the entire tournament.

L’Equipe reported that the 34-year-old Benzema, this year’s winner of the Ballon d’Or, “will not participate in at least the first match” of France’s campaign with a risk of not playing in any games.