That allows an emotional sendoff for three long-serving players — David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez — who are leaving at the end of the season, along with coach Hansi Flick. It’s also an audience for Robert Lewandowski if he can score his 41st Bundesliga goal this season to break the single-season record. It would also be a welcome sign for UEFA, which is demanding the Allianz Arena has at least some supporters when it hosts Euro 2020 matches next month.