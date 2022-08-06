Revolution pull away in second half, beat Orlando City 3-0

ORLANDO, Fla. — Matt Polster scored in the first half, Wilfrid Kaptoum and defender Henry Kessler added second-half scores and the New England Revolution breezed to a 3-0 victory over Orlando City SC on Saturday.
Kaptoum and Kessler both scored for the first time this season. Polster’s goal was his second.
Orlando City outshot New England 18-11, but the Revolution had a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando (8-10-6).
