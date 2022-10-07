Ricardo Pepi scores 2 for Groningen, has 4 goals in 3 games

Ricardo Pepi scored twice for Groningen during a 3-2 loss at Waalwijk in the Dutch Eredivise on Friday night, giving the American forward four goals in his last three matches.
Dario Van den Buijs converted a penalty kick in the 38th after Radinio Balker received a red card for a foul on Roy Kuijpers, and and Mika Biereth put Waalwijk ahead in the 61st.
Pepi tied the score 2-2 in the 76th with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot after exchanging passes with Florian Krüger following a throw-in.
Biereth got the decisive goal in the 80th.
Pepi, who is from El Paso, Texas, was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg and ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country on Sept. 17. He has three goals in 12 international appearances.
