Ricardo Pepi scores in 2nd straight match for Groningen

American forward Ricardo Pepi scored in his second straight game for Groningen, getting a first-half goal in a 4-1 home loss to Alkmaar on Saturday in the Dutch Eredivisie.
Pepi on Sept. 17 ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country in Groningen’s a 2-1 loss at Sparta Rotterdam.
Pepi, who is from El Paso, Texas, has three goals in 12 international appearances. He started and played until the 59th minute in the United States’ 0-0 exhibition draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
___
