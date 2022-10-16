Rice earns West Ham 1-1 draw at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Declan Rice denied Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win as West Ham drew 1-1 at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.
The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute when Tomas Soucek sliced an attempted clearance from a throw-in. Referee Peter Bankes got in the way of Jarrod Bowen as he tried to intercept the ball before Perraud hit a low drive which deflected in off Ben Johnson.
West Ham’s equalizer arrived in the 64th courtesy of the Hammers skipper.
Rice played a one-two with substitute Said Benrahma before the England midfielder bent a superb effort past Gavin Bazunu from the corner of the box.
Hasenhuttl, clearly needing to stem the tide of West Ham attacks, sent on four substitutes: Stuart Armstrong, Sekou Mara, Samuel Edozie and Ibrahima Diallo.
The changes almost paid off but Diallo’s long-range shot flew narrowly over and Lukasz Fabianski saved from Edozie.
