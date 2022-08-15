Richy Ledezma hurts ankle in 1st PSV start in 20 months

American midfielder Richy Ledezma injured an ankle in his first start for PSV Eindhoven in 20 months.
Ledezma made his PSV debut on Nov. 1, 2020, and his U.S. national team debut that Nov. 16 when he had a pair of assists in an exhibition against Panama. He tore his right ACL in his sixth game for the club, during a Europa League match against the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia that Dec. 10.
He returned last Dec. 23 in the first of five appearances during the 2021-22 season as second-half substitute, and he played the second half of this season’s opening match against Emmen on Aug. 6.
