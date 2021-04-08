However, it is widely just called the Maracanã, after the Rio neighborhood it’s located in.
The veto comes after the proposal had been widely criticized and Castro said even the lawmaker behind the bill, André Ceciliano, had asked him to scrap the idea.
Filho had used his newspaper “Jornal dos Sports” to coordinate a campaign to convince Rio’s citizens that the stadium had to be constructed closer to the city center instead of an original plan to build it in a neighborhood far away. His relatives had campaigned against the name change.
The state-owned Maracanã can hold about 78,000 fans and is home to Rio clubs Flamengo and Fluminense.
The 80-year-old Pelé has not commented on the issue since the bill passed Rio’s state legislature.
