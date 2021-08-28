Joe Willis made two saves for his league-leading ninth clean sheet. Willis made a great lead pass in extra time that Randall Leal tracked down and out into an open net, sealing the win in the final minute.
Nashville (8-2-11) moved into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference.
Both previous matches between the teams ended 2-2 and Atlanta also scored two goals in each of the three meetings last year.
Atlanta (6-7-9) had its four-match winning streak end.
