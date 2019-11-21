Flamengo was given a bigger farewell as tens of thousands of supporters followed the team bus to Rio de Janeiro’s international airport. In contrast, Argentine fans gave a timid farewell to River on the streets of Buenos Aires.

Lima’s Monumental Universitário Stadium replaced Santiago’s Estádio Nacional as the venue for the final after street protests erupted in Chile this month.

AD

For the first time in the Copa’s 58-year history, the final is a single match.

AD

River won last year over two controversial legs against archrival Boca Juniors. The first leg was drawn, but the second leg was delayed after violence against the Boca team. The second leg was moved to Madrid, where River won 3-1 to win its fourth crown.

Flamengo won its only previous Copa in 1981.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD