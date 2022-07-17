Rodr�guez sparks Inter Miami to 3-2 victory over Charlotte

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Emerson Rodríguez’s first goal of the season came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and Inter Miami CF rallied from two goals down to beat Charlotte FC 3-2 on Saturday night after a lengthy weather delay.

Inter Miami (7-9-4) trailed 2-0 at halftime and didn’t get on the scoreboard until Robert Taylor’s goal in the 59th minute. Gonzalo Higuaín scored the equalizer 13 minutes later. Gregore de Magalhães Silva had assists on both goals. Higuaín, who has scored in two straight matches, has four goals on the year. Taylor notched his third.