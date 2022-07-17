Rodr�guez sparks Inter Miami to 3-2 victory over Charlotte

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Emerson Rodríguez’s first goal of the season came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and Inter Miami CF rallied from two goals down to beat Charlotte FC 3-2 on Saturday night after a lengthy weather delay.
Yordy Reyna gave Charlotte (8-11-2) a 1-0 lead in the 1st minute and finished off a brace in the 42nd minute with his first two goals of the season.
Inter Miami outshot Charlotte 15-4 with a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.
Drake Callender had one save for Inter Miami. Kristijan Kahlina saved three for Charlotte.
