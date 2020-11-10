Midfielder Amadou Diawara started the match but was not listed on Roma’s 25-man team list. Diawara, who turned 23 in July, was no longer eligible for Roma’s under-22 team like last season.
The FIGC court of appeal ruled Roma’s appeal was “unfounded” and confirmed Verona’s 3-0 victory.
Roma is currently fourth in Serie A, three points behind leader AC Milan.
The court also heard Napoli’s appeal against its 3-0 loss and one-point penalty for not showing up for its Serie A match at Juventus because of coronavirus cases. The outcome of that appeal is expected later this week.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.