Pellegrini played a swift one-two with Nikola Kalinić before placing an angled drive into the bottom right corner.
The home side pushed for the equalizer but instead Pellegrini converted a penalty the 76th minute following a handball from Parma midfielder Antonino Barillà.
The result will serve as a boost to Roma following two successive defeats in the league.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.