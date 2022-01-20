“I don’t know how I’ll feel. I have to prepare myself emotionally as I did for the match in Rome against Inter: prepare myself emotionally and try not to have emotions,” Mourinho said. “I returned to San Siro to play against Milan and they insulted me in every way possible. The fans won’t do that this time. I’ll go there with the intention obviously to do my part with my Roma and certainly the Inter fans will do their part for their team, their players, their coach — which is not me ... but people don’t forget.”